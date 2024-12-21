Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat: Students, young professionals from UP visit SPA

Vijayawada: A delegation of 44 students and young professionals from Uttar Pradesh arrived at School of Planning and Architec-ture (SPA) here on Friday under the auspices of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative by the Union Ministry of Edu-cation.

The youth exchange programme aims at fostering unity in diversity, cultural exchange and experiential learning among the youth of India.

This event marked the 5th phase of Yuva Sangam, pairing Andhra Pradesh with Uttar Pradesh, with SPA Vijayawada and IIIT-Allahabad serving as the nodal institutes.

Dr Prashant Kharat, Deputy Director of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony at the School of Planning and Archi-tecture. Prof Dr Ramesh Srikonda, Director of SPA was the patron for the event. Dr JM Bhagwat, nodal officer of Yuva Sangam coordinated the event. Dr Venkata Krishna Kumar Sadhu, programme coordina-tor gave a brief introduction to the Yuva Sangam and Prof Dr Ramesh Srikonda and Dr Prashant Kharat emphasised the importance of youth exchange programmes in foster-ing unity and mutual understanding.

The Yuva Sangam delegation from Uttar Pradesh will gain a multi-dimensional exposure across five broad areas in-cluding tourism by exploring Andhra Pradesh’s natural beauty, including beach landscapes and the development of Amaravati; Traditions by interacting with artisans of Kondapalli toys, Pedana Kalamkari and Mangalagiri sa-rees; Development with insights into Andhra Pradesh’s in-frastructural progress, People-to-People Connect by build-ing cultural ties between the states; and Technology Expo-sure by learning the technological advances in the host State.