Eluru: 431 beneficiaries receive Rs 3.42 cr in Eluru district

Eluru : District collector Prasanna Venkatesh participated in the district-level programme of distribution of benefits under YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes scheme on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said benefits to the tune of Rs 3.42 crore were given to 431 beneficiaries the schemes in the district for the third quarter of 2023. SC category (including 14 inter-caste couples) beneficiaries received Rs 1.69 crore. Whereas the ST category couples (inter-caste 10) were handed over Rs 37 lakh. Under the BC category (30 inter-caste) 211 beneficiaries received Rs 1.13 crore. Minority category couples get Rs 13 lakh under the scheme.

Four couples under the physically challenged category received Rs 1.5 lakh each. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directly credited the benefit into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

Sahitya Academy chairperson P Srilakshmi hailed Jagan for encouraging girls in studies with various schemes.

Social welfare JD Jayaprakash, DRDA PD Vijayaraju, BC Corporation ED Pushpalatha, district BC welfare officer Nagarani, district minority welfare officer Krupavaram and others attended the formal launching of the benefits disbursement by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Tadepalli camp office.

Several beneficiaries explained how the scheme turned beneficial to them. They shared their experiences with the participants at the programme.