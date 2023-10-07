Eluru: Alluri stadium to be developed with Rs 9.5 crore

Eluru : MP Kotagiri Sridhar announced that Alluri Seetharamaraju stadium in Eluru will be developed with international standards at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore.

He held consultations with district Collector Prasanna Venkatesh on the development of the stadium at the Collector’s chamber here on Friday. Later, speaking to the media, MP Sridhar said that it was almost 30 years since the construction of the stadium was taken up for the development of sports. It is the only athletic centre in the State constructed by Sports Authority of India and the sports persons trained here secured medals at national and international levels, he said.

The MP said the stadium lacked synthetic tracks. The synthetic track is available at Nagarjuna university stadium only in the State. Out of the fund earmarked for Alluri Seetharamaraju stadium, up to 50 per cent would be provided by the Centre under Khel India while the remaining must be arranged locally. Besides parliamentary constituency development funds, funds would also be provided from Eluru Urban Development Authority. The stadium would be developed internationally with eight lines track and sports events of international level would be conducted here, he added. The Collector had expressed his readiness to extend all support for the development of the stadium, MP Sridhar informed.