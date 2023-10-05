Eluru: Pilot project of supplying nutrition kits launched

Eluru : The district administration has taken up a programme ‘Akshaja’ to prevent mother and child mortality and to check anemia among pregnant women, stated district Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh. Under this programme, nutritious food will be supplied to pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Inaugurating the programme with the support from St Theresa Women’s College and Marpu social service organization at MPDO office here on Wednesday, the Collector said that nutritious food kits would be supplied for six months.

The kits, which were prepared under the supervision of retired Joint Director of Women and Child Welfare department R Suez and College Principal Sr Mercy, are being distributed to pregnant women belonging to tribal mandals of Jeelugumilli, T Narsapuram and Buttayigudem on pilot basis.

Depending on the success of the programme, the same would be extended to the remaining mandals of the district, Collector Venkatesh added. Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni, ITDA PO Suryateja, trainee Assistant Collector Sripuja, Marpu representative R Suez and Sr Mercy, ICDS PD Vijaya Lakshmi, RDO Jhansi Rani, DEO Shyamsundar, ZP CEO K Ravikumar, DMHO Dr S Sarmishta, tahsildar SS Santi, MPDO Venugopal Reddy and others were present.