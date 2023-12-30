Eluru: Rs 22.45 crore credited into 29,111 bank accounts

Eluru : For the July-September quarter, a sum of Rs 22.45 crore was credited into 29,111 joint bank accounts of students and parents in the district under Jagananna Vidya Deevena.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pressed the button transferring the JVD benefits under DBT at a programme arranged in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Friday.

District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh, BC welfare officer RV Nagarani and students attended the programme through video-conference from the Collectorate here. The Collector handed over a specimen cheque to the beneficiaries on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, he said the State government has been crediting the sum towards payment of fees for poor students pursuing various courses including ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering and medicine at the end of every quarter of an academic year.

Out of the funds credited on Friday, Rs 6.64 crore was transferred to 9,022 SC students, Rs 66 lakh to 1,309 ST students, Rs 9.33 crore to 12,032 BC students, Rs 2.21 crore to 2,268 EBC students, Rs 57 lakh to 694 Muslim minority students, Rs 2.75 crore to 3,436 Kapu students and Rs 28 lakh to 350 Christian minority students.