Eluru: Training of poll staff to be completed by month-end

Eluru : District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh informed Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena that basic training has been provided to the staff participating in the election duties in the district in various aspects and they will provide full training by the end of this month.

Meena reviewed the preparedness for conducting elections in the state from Amaravati on Friday night through video conference with the District Collectors. Collector Venkatesh along with District SP D Mary Prasanti from Eluru Collectorate participated in the video conference.

Explaining the action taken on election management in Eluru district, Venkatesh said measures have been taken to ensure that all the polling centres have minimum basic facilities like electricity, toilets and fresh water facility. He said that arrangements would be made in coordination with the District SP for the security arrangements in the conduct of the elections.

SP Mary Prasanti explained the police arrangements, training programmes and security plan for conducting elections in the district. Mukesh Kumar Meena said that the details of the polling staff should be updated for the conduct of the elections in view of the notification to be released for the general elections in the state soon. Training programmes, security arrangements, minimum basic facilities in polling centres, distribution of photo voter identity cards, transportation facilities, etc should be made to the full extent for the staff appointed to conduct the elections. DRO D Pushpamani and others participated.