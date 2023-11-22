Essay writing competition held for students

Vijayawada: Essay writing competition was conducted for the school students by Sri Satya Sai Seva Sanstha in connection with the 98th birth anniversary of Sri Satya Sai Baba here on Tuesday.

Several students from all over the NTR district participated in the competition and they were presented prizes.

President of the NTR district unit of Satya Sai Seva Sanstha Komaragiri Syamprasad said that their institution has been organising several service activities.

District Education Officer Renuka, assistant director Vinay Mohan, Andhra Bank retired general manager Ramabrahmam, coordinators Sai Geeta, Ragha Ganesh, Subbaratnam, convener NVL Narasimha Rao, Bala Vikas teachers and teachers of various schools were present.