Live
- Megastar Chiranjeevi comes forward for ‘Bubblegum’
- BJYM vice president Prithvi joins BTS in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao
- Bommadevara Ramachandra Rao full hopes on ‘Madhave Madhusudana’
- Talasani Srinivas says BRS goal is development and welfare in Ameerpet
- ‘Calling Sahasra’ promotions on full swing
- BJP conducts Padayatra in Jubilee Hills
- Rs10 L DGCA fine on Air India for ignoring passenger-centric norms
- India's index of malnutrition is rising, Why is this happening, PM should answer: CM Siddaramaiah
- Essay writing competition held for students
- Bengaluru’s Squadrone Infra and Mining Pvt Ltd Joins Silkyara Tunnel rescue mission
Just In
Essay writing competition held for students
Highlights
Essay writing competition was conducted for the school students by Sri Satya Sai Seva Sanstha in connection with the 98th birth anniversary of Sri Satya Sai Baba here on Tuesday.
Vijayawada: Essay writing competition was conducted for the school students by Sri Satya Sai Seva Sanstha in connection with the 98th birth anniversary of Sri Satya Sai Baba here on Tuesday.
Several students from all over the NTR district participated in the competition and they were presented prizes.
President of the NTR district unit of Satya Sai Seva Sanstha Komaragiri Syamprasad said that their institution has been organising several service activities.
District Education Officer Renuka, assistant director Vinay Mohan, Andhra Bank retired general manager Ramabrahmam, coordinators Sai Geeta, Ragha Ganesh, Subbaratnam, convener NVL Narasimha Rao, Bala Vikas teachers and teachers of various schools were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS