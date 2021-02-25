Ex-MLA demands resignation of Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party has stepped up attack on Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas after the suspension of 15 Durga temple employees on charges of corruption and committing irregularities.

Former MLA and TDP leader Jaleel Khan came down heavily on Srinivas alleging that he had looted the Durga temple and demanded that he should resign the post immediately. He dared the Minister to take pledge at the Durga temple that he had no role in irregularities committed by the staff in Durga temple.

Addressing media at the office of the Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, Jaleel Khan said for the first time in the history of the Endowments department, 15 employees were suspended in the State. He wondered why Velampalli had not resigned after 15 Durga temple employees were suspended on charges of corruption and committing irregularities.

Jaleel Khan said Durga temple is the second biggest temple in the State and demanded that corruption should be rooted out from the temple. He said Velampalli won the elections due to the YSRCP wave and he has no mass following in the West Assembly constituency. "If the people elect good rulers, such corruption practices in the temples will not take place in the State," he said.