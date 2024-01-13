Ex MLA’s followers strongly oppose Parthasarathy’s entry into TDP

Vijayawada : The followers of Penamaluru former MLA and TDP leader Bode Prasad who lost the election to YSRCP candidate and former minister Kolusu Parthasarathy Yadav in 2019, have been vehemently opposing the latter’s entry into the TDP.

It has been widely speculated that Parthasarathy intends to join the TDP after he was snubbed by YSRCP high command which denied party ticket again from Penamaluru. The YSRCP leadership informed Parthasarathy to contest from Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency. He was not inclined to contest for Parliament seat. The YSRCP tried in vain to win over him to make him contest from Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency.

In the third list announced by the YSRCP, the high command allotted the Penamaluru Assembly constituency to minister for housing Jogi Ramesh. Against this backdrop, speculation is rife that Parthasarathy will join the TDP and seek the party ticket from Penamaluru constituency.

TDP leader Bode Prasad, who is likely to contest from Penamaluru Assembly constituency on TDP ticket, made it clear that he could not comment on the entry of Parthasarathy without knowing the decision of the party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. “The decision on the entry of Parthasarathy into the TDP is still under consideration.”

Bode Prasad pacified his followers not to overreact on the issue. Meanwhile, senior TDP leader Gadde Ramamohan Rao told Bode Prasad to wait and watch for the decision of the TDP high command.