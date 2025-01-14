Farmers are happy under NDA rule: Parthasarathy

Vijayawada: Minister for information and public relations and housing Kolusu Parthasarathy said farmers are celebrating the Sankranti festival with gaiety under the NDA rule and former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is talking without knowing the ground reality in the state.

Parthasarathy addressing the media at the NTR district collectorate on Monday said the YSRCP leaders are speaking in desperation and issuing meaningless statements to the affect that people and farmers are not happy with the present government. He said the NDA government had procured 28.83 lakh metric tonne paddy from 4.56 lakh farmers in the state during this kharif season and had deposited Rs 6,569 crore into the bank accounts of the farmers.

He said the NDA government is depositing paddy price to the farmers within 24 hours. He recalled that during the YSRCP rule, the farmers got paddy price after two or three months. He said the farmers are celebrating the Sankranti festival because of the NDA policies and depositing of paddy procurement amount within 24 hours.

The minister said YSRCP leaders are speaking without basic knowledge about the ground realities in villages. “The NDA government has also restored subsidies to the farmers and implementing the Super Six schemes as promised to the people,” he said.

The housing minister said the government has increased the pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 and paying it every month without fail.

“More than 63 lakh people are getting benefitted with the pensions. As many as 82.97 lakh people received cylinders under Deepam scheme and subsidy of Rs.639 crore has been given to them. Farmers are also happy because the scrapping of Land Titling Act by the NDA government. Over 200 Anna canteens have been inaugurated after NDA came to power. The state government got investment of Rs 85,000 crore after NDA came to power. Many multi-national companies are coming forward to set up companies in the state and MoUs have also been signed in this regard,” Parthasarathy said.

He alleged the YSRCP government had evaded payments to the paddy farmers. The NDA government is trying to fulfil the assurances given to the people of Andhra Pradesh and farmers are very happy under the NDA rule and YSRCP leaders should understand it, he stated.

He refuted the statements of YSRCP leaders that farmers and people of AP are not happy in NDA rule in the state and there is no festive atmosphere in the state.