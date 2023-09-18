Fast track court in Machilipatnam inaugurated

Vijayawada: High Court Judge and Krishna District Administrative Judge Justice AV Sesha Sai inaugurated the newly set up Fast Track Court at Machilipatnam district court premises along with High Court Judge Justice VRK Krupa Sagar and Krishna District Judge Justice Aruna Sarika on Sunday.

Later, addressing the congratulatory meeting organised at Machilipatnam Bar Association Hall, Justice Sesha Sai suggested taking inspiration from great leaders and freedom fighters. He stated that when one takes the example of Mahatma Gandhi in patience, Dr BR Ambedkar in wisdom, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu in courage, he will grow up to be a perfect lawyer. He said that Krishna District Bar Association has the credit of providing many great judges and lawyers to the legal system of the state and added that he was also happy to be part of it. He said that there can definitely be discipline and good tradition in the bar associations in which senior advocates are active. Senior advocates were the nation’s health in terms of knowledge and we must respect them, he added.

Another High Court Judge Justice VRK Krupa Sagar said that he was very happy to come back to Machilipatnam bar association as it was his own bar association. He said that the efforts of the Bar Association to establish new courts and buildings to bring back the former glory to Machilipatnam are commendable. Prior to the event District judge Justice Aruna Sarika, judges and lawyers gave a warm welcome to the High Court Judges. Later, all of them planted saplings on the court premises. First Additional District Judge Chinnamshetti Raju, POCSO Court Special Judge Dr Sheikh Mohammed Fazhulullah, 10th Additional District Judge A Narasimhamurthy, Sixth Additional District Judge S Chinnababu, Machilipatnam Bar Association President T Haribabu, other judges, lawyers and others participated.