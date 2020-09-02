Free ration distribution from tomorrow says Krishna District Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha

Vijayawada: Krishna District Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha instructed the officials and ration dealers to complete the arrangements for the free distribution of ration from September 3 in the district. She said the ration depots must maintain stocks and follow biometric for the distribution of ration. In a press release on Tuesday, the JC said each cardholder gets five kg rice.

She said 35 kg rice will be given to Antyodaya cardholders, 10 kg to Annapurna card holders. Besides, one kg red gram will be distributed free of cost to the ration cardholders.

Madhavi Latha suggested that consumers wear mask while going to the ration depots and maintain physical distance. She said the ration dealers should keep the sanitisers the depots and take Covid precautions.