Gandhiji's teachings imperishable: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary at a programme held at Raj Bhavan here on Friday. The Governor paid floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and the late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary is also celebrated on October 2.

In a message, the Governor said Gandhiji's supreme sacrifice for the nation, his immortal spirit and imperishable teachings will always guide people as a nation and his teachings have always been an inspiration to the world leaders.

The Governor said during the struggle for freedom, Mahatma Gandhi demanded the British people to Quit India and gave the call to the people of the country to join the Non-Cooperation Movement. In response to the call given by the Mahatma, thousands of people came on to the streets and revolted against the British rule.

He called upon people to take a pledge to rededicate themselves to the principles of truth and non-violence by following in the footsteps of the Father of the Nation.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, secretary to the Governor and officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan also participated in the programme.