Gautam Sawang not fit to continue as APPSC chairman: Pattabhi

Amaravati : Following the AP High Court’s call to cancel the Group-1 Mains examination conducted in APPSC 2018, the opposition is fuming over multiple evaluation of answer sheets. TDP national spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram held a media conference in this order.

He said that it has been clarified that Gautam Sawang is not qualified to continue as APPSC chairman. Coming with the evidence we have, is Sawang ready to discuss in front of the media, Pattabhi challenged. Pattabhi demanded the resignation of Sawang before the Governor removed him.

Pattabhi criticised that there is also evidence that manual evaluation was done between December 2021 and February 2022 in connection with the Group-1 examination and after the evaluation the Court was also tried to be misled. It is alleged that he gave false affidavit to the Court twice that the manual evaluation was done only after March 25, 2022.

Pattabhi questioned how they will do the second time after the evaluation is done once. It was revealed that Sitharamanjane had written the letter asking for a second evaluation. It was explained that the Courts were told that the second evaluation was not done.

Shall we call 30 policemen who came from Kurnool for security Gautam Sawang, he challenged. He deposed that if the evaluation was not done, why the police was sent.