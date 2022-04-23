GGH rape case: Naidu demands special court for speedy trial

Vijayawada: TDP national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday demanded that a special court should be appointed for the speedy investigation of the rape case that took place at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. He demanded death penalty for the three accused. He alleged there is no protection for women in the YSRCP rule.

Chandrababu Naidu on Friday visited GGH in Vijayawada and condemned the rape of a 22-year-old woman on the hospital premises.

The rape incident continued for nearly 30 hours and the three accused were arrested and sent to judicial remand. Naidu consoled the victim and her mother at the hospital.

Speaking to the media at the GGH, Naidu held the government's inefficiency responsible for the inhuman incident and said, "As a citizen of this State, I am feeling ashamed of this. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should have come directly to the hospital to console the victim's family. The CM's irresponsible rule is the reason for the ongoing atrocities on women."

The TDP chief asked why the government and police could not take any action even though the victim's father had complained to the police immediately. Naidu termed it as an insult to the YSRCP government that the girl had to undergo the long agony till her father, brother and relatives rescued her. He said they broke open the doors, saved the girl and caught one offender on the spot. 'This was enough to say how anti-social elements were raising their ugly head. Women and girls had no safety under the Jagan regime.'

Chandrababu Naidu demanded the government to appoint a special court immediately and give death penalty as punishment. The three accused - Srikant, China Babu Rao and

Jorangula Pawan Kalyan - should be hanged to ensure justice to

the victim's family, Naidu pointed out.

Expressing serious concern, Naidu also announced Rs 5 lakh assistance for the girl on behalf of the TDP. The government should pay Rs 1 crore compensation and give a job to the girl to lead a dignified life, reminding that the government had paid this amount in LG Polymers' tragedy even though the fault was

with the company but not the government.

The TDP chief deplored that when the atrocities on women were on the rise, the Chief Minister and his Ministers were talking about Disha and Disha app. 'The YSRCP government's J-brands of liquor and drugs were the reasons for anti-social elements roaming free.' Naidu pointed out that Andhra Pradesh had turned into drugs capital of the country. 'Wherever drugs were caught in India, their origins were being traced to AP in the past three years. Because of Jagan Reddy and his 'chamchas' (yesmen), the whole State is burning,' he said.