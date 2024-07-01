Live
GMC to conduct PGRS today
Highlights
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will conduct a public grievance and redressal system at the GMC office here on Monday.
She will receive the petitions from 10 am at the GMC office directly from the people and solve their petitions.
People may submit their grievances relating to the drinking water, sanitation, street lighting, side drains, and bad condition of the roads to the GMC. Problems which were not solved at the ward secretariat-level may be submitted to the GMC commissioner.
GMC urged the people to avail the facility provided by the GMC and solve their problems relating to the GMC.
