Government hospitals being kitted out to fight imminent Covid third wave

Vijayawada: Keeping in view the impending third wave of Covid, the Krishna district administration is focusing on development of infrastructure facilities in government hospitals.

The health experts are expecting the third wave in August/September 2021. In this backdrop, district Collector J Nivas is convening meetings with officials of Medical and Health department, New and Old Government General Hospitals and giving instructions to enhance the infrastructure facilities like beds, installation of oxygen plants, uninterrupted supply of oxygen, recruiting staff to meet the requirements of the hospitals and PHCs. He is also giving direction for installation of oxygen plants and increasing the capacity in the government and the private hospitals and creation of special wards to treat children.

The Indian Medical Association is predicting that children may be badly hit by third wave of Covid.

The Medical and Health department officials are furnishing information to the district Collector on the availability of beds and other infrastructure facilities. A total of 443 ICU beds, 1703 non-ICU beds and 1118 non-oxygen beds are available in the government and private hospitals in the district. Besides, there are 3186 beds in eight Covid Care centres. Covid cases are gradually decreasing in the district since the third week of May. In May, the district registered more than 2,000 cases per day. Now, between 200 and 300 cases are registered on average per day in the district.

Collector Nivas instructed the officials of the Old Government General Hospital to increase the beds from 375 to 500 and take measures to treat the children infected with Covid. He asked the officials to arrange 125 more beds, adequate ventilators and provide other facilities as early as possible. The district administration is also taking measures to impart special training to nurses to treat the little children infected with Covid and provide small masks to the children. Collector Nivas told The Hans India that the district administration is gearing up to combat the third wave and developing the infrastructure facilities in the hospitals. He said meeting will be convened with the private hospitals to discuss the infrastructure and number of beds and oxygen facility available in the hospitals. The district administration is conducting vigorous campaign three days in a week to create awareness on Covid and contain the virus. Instructions were also issued to continue Section 144 and collect penalty of Rs100 from the public for not wearing masks in the public places. The Revenue, Police and other departments are working in coordination to create awareness on Covid and the impending third wave.