Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan bids farewell to his ADC

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan bid farewell to his Aide-De-Camp (ADC) Major Sahil Mahajan at a programme in Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Major Sahil Mahajan, who joined the Raj Bhavan as ADC to the Governor in August 2019, was relieved from his duties on May 13, after completion of his tenure.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Major Sahil Mahajan was a meticulous officer, who took care of not only every aspect of safety and security of the Governor, but he went beyond the call of his duty in the discharge of his duties. He said that he was thoroughly satisfied the services of Sahil Mahajan.

The Governor made a special mention of the services of Major Sahil Mahajan during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he used to bring to his notice whenever any officer or staff member of the Raj Bhavan was found positive and ensure that they were given proper attention and treatment.

Governor Harichandan felicitated Major Sahil Mahajan with a shawl and memento and wished him greater success in his career.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, PS to Governor BC Behera, ADC (police) Eswara Rao, Deputy Secretary D Sanyasi Rao, Liaison Officer TV Narasimham also spoke about the services of Major Sahil Mahajan and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The officers and the staff members of Raj Bhavan participated in the programme.