Governor Abdul Nazeer presents Gadicherla Award to Mandali

Vijayawada: Governor Abdul Nazeer said that freedom fighter, writer and social reformer Gadicherla Harisarvottama Rao was in the forefront during the freedom movement in Andhra Pradesh and he was a nationalist, versatile genius, journalist, poet and legislator who joined freedom movement at a very young age.

Harisarvottama Rao was called the ‘Father of Library Movement’ as he devoted his life for the Library Movement and wanted the youth of this country to cultivate the habit of reading, so that they are well equipped with knowledge and get enlightened.Abdul Nazeer on Thursday presented the Gadicherla Award 2023 to Mandali Buddha Prasad, former Chairman of AP Official Language Commission at Gadicherla Award Function, organised by the Gadicherla Foundation and Andhra Pradesh Library Association, commemorating the 140th birth anniversary of Gadicherla Harisarvottama Rao held at Dr BR Ambedkar Auditorium, Krishna University in Machilipatnam.

The Governor further said that freedom fighter Harisarvottama Rao was a devoted Gandhian and his life itself was a message and he remains as an icon for today’s youth and he will be remembered for generations to come. The Governor has congratulated former MLA and senior politician Mandali Buddha Prasad on receiving the Gadicherla Award 2023.

Later, K Chandrasekhar Kalkura, President, Gadicherla Foundation felicitated Governor Abdul Nazeer with a memento.

Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, Prof G Gnana Mani, Vice-Chancellor, Krishna University, Dr Raavi Sarada, Secretary, Gadicherla Foundation, P Raja Babu, district collector, Krishna district, faculty and students of Krishna University attended the programme.