Govt committed to welfare of Brahmins: Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi

Vijayawada: The State government has been implementing various welfare schemes for the Brahmin community, said the State Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi while addressing the State executive meeting of Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya at Sankara Matham here on Sunday. State president of the Samakhya Satyavada Durgaprasad presided over the meeting.

Raghupathi said that the charge that the government is complacent in implementing the welfare measures for the Brahmin community is not true. The Brahmins who secured nominated posts in the State were felicitated in the meeting. Samakhya treasurer Adavi Krishna, the one and only candidate from the community, who was chosen as Mandalpraja Parishad president was felicitated by Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao.

Several resolutions introduced by general secretary Kanuru Satish Sarma in the State executive meeting were passed unanimously. The important resolution was an appeal to the State government to hand over the systems owned and run by the Brahmins to the Brahmins only.

Chief advisor to the Samakhya Madhubabu, State Mahila president Rentachintala Deepti, political affairs committee president Machiraju Ravi, organising secretaries Rentachintala Madhu and HK Manohar, and vice-president I Rakesh and others also spoke.