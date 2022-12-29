Govt supplying free power to 19 L farmers: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Vijayawada: MINISTER for energy, forest, environment, science and technology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the state government has been providing free power to the 19 lakh farmers across the state. In addition, 18.65 lakh SC, ST families were also getting free power.

The minister participated in 3rd annual celebrations of AP Central Power Distribution and Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) at 'A' Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

He unveiled the AP Power Utilities Diaries and Calendars of 2023 along with APCPDCL chairman and managing director J Padmanabha Reddy, APTransco and APGenco CMD B Sridhar and APSPDCL CMD K Santhosh.

Addressing the gathering, Ramachandra Reddy said that the state government was giving top priority to the energy sector and was supplying uninterrupted and quality electricity to the people, farmers and industries at a cheaper rate.

He further explained that the government was also supplying power to 66,000 aqua farmers across the state at just Rs 1.50 per unit. "The 24/7 quality power supply is successful in the state. It is helping farmers in getting good yields," he said.

Ramachandra Reddy said that the state government was providing infrastructure to supply electricity to all the Jagananna housing layouts spending around Rs 3,500 crore which the loan extended by the Central government.

He stressed on the need to work more effectively for providing better services to the consumers. He informed that the state government will be consider the demands of government employees positively and solve their demands.

Energy department special chief secretary K Vijayanand, APTransco vigilance and security joint managing director B Malla Reddy, AP Energy Conservation Mission CEO A Chandrasekhar Reddy and others participated.