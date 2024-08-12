Live
Just In
Govt to set up NTR Telugu University
- Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad says the government is taking steps towards establishing Telugu and Ambedkar universities in the state
- 35 acres of land and suitable buildings are also available for Telugu University, he says
Vijayawada: ‘Padma Bhushan’ Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to sanction Rs 50 crore for the establishment of Telugu University is commendable.
Yarlagadda, who is on a visit to America in the capacity of President of Vishwa Hindi Parishad, issued a statement on Sunday, requesting that a Telugu University be established and named after the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao as promised by Chandrababu Naidu in the past.
Acharya Yarlagadda said that the government is taking steps towards establishing Telugu and Ambedkar universities in the state. He said that the students here have suffered a lot due to the non-establishment of these universities in our state after the division of the state.
Yarlagadda recalled that during the festival held in Rajahmundry on the last day of the Godavari Pushkaralu, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had said that the name of Rajahmundry would be changed to Rajamahendravaram and Telugu University would be established in Rajahmundry.
Acharya Yarlagadda said that 35 acres of land and suitable buildings are also available for Telugu University.