Govt urges employees to accept GPS

Vijayawada: The consultative committee meeting on Contributory Pension Scheme was held at Secretariat on Tuesday. The committee members including ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh and govt advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy discussed with representatives of various employees' associations on CPS and collected their opinions.

Principal secretary of finance Sasibushan Kumar, secretary N Gulzar, secretary (GAD) H Arun Kumar and government advisor P Chandrasekhara Reddy also participated in the discussions with AP NGOs association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, AP Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, AP Government Employees Association president Suryanarayana and Secretariat Employees Association secretary Prasad.

Later, speaking to media, Ramakrishna Reddy said they discussed with employees' association leaders about Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) and requested them to keep financial situation of the state in mind. He said that the government is proposing GPS to benefit the employees as it would provide pension security to them.

He said the old pension scheme will impose heavy burden on state exchequer. He said that the state government is ready to provide additional benefits under GPS.

The consultative committee members said that another meeting will be convened to discuss on the CPS issue to take a decision to protect the interests of both the employees and government.