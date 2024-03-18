Group-I Prelims conducted smoothly

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Sunday conducted the preliminary examination for the Group-I services at 301 examination centres in the State. The APPSC made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of preliminary examinations.

A total of 1, 48, 881 candidates applied for the examination and 1.26 lakh of them downloaded the hall-tickets. The examination was conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The candidates attended the examination for paper 1 and paper 2. The police clamped Section 144 near the examination centres and an IAS rank officer was appointed in each district to supervise the examinations.

On Saturday, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy issued orders for the smooth conduct of Group I preliminary examinations. The APPSC command control room continuously supervised the examinations on CC cameras set up at the examination centres across the State.

APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang personally supervised the Group 1 prelims examination at the APPSC Command Control Centre, Vijayawada. He announced the examination was conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.