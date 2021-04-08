Guntakal Railway cricket team wins trophy

Vijayawada: Guntakal division Railway Protection Force team won the South Central Railway (SCR) Inter-Divisional RPF Duty Cricket meet by defeating the Guntur division by seven wickets on Thursday, the last day of the three-day tournament. The Vijayawada Division of the Railway Protection Force organised the SCR Inter-Divisional RPF Cricket Duty Meet at the Railway stadium here from April 6 to 8. In the final match, the Guntakal Division beat Guntur Division by seven wickets.

Batting first the Guntur division scored only 65 runs in 17 overs. The match was held for the 20 overs. YSS Reddy scored 15 runs. For Guntakal division, Vijay and Devendra took five and four wickets respectively.

In reply, Guntakal Division RPF team reached the target comfortably in just 10 overs scoring 66 losing three wickets. Kranti and Nagaraju scored 12 runs respectively to win the tournament. Vijay of Guntakal Division was declared man of the Match in the finals. Vijay of Guntakal was awarded the best bowler and Prakash of Vijayawada was declared as best batsman. YSS Reddy of Guntur division was awarded the best all-rounder.

D Srinivasa Rao, additional DRM was the chief guest to give away the trophy.

Senior divisional security commissioner (RPF) Sachin Balode, Assistant security commissioner G Madhusudana Rao, Chief Staff &Welfare inspector (Sports) N Arjuna Rao and others attended the prize distribution programme in the closing ceremony.