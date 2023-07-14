  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Guntur: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for house construction on July 24

Guntur: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for house construction on July 24
x

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy addressing a review meeting with the officials in Guntur on Thursday

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone for 47,017 houses sanctioned to the beneficiaries of Guntur and NTR districts at 25 CRDA layouts in Amaravati.

Guntur : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone for 47,017 houses sanctioned to the beneficiaries of Guntur and NTR districts at 25 CRDA layouts in Amaravati. He will also distribute the sanction letters to the beneficiaries on July 24. District Collector M Venugopal Reddy conducted a meeting with the agencies that came forward to construct the houses, housing officials and reviewed the arrangements at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to make the CM’s visit a grand success. The officials were further instructed to guide the landowners to start the construction of the houses. He instructed the housing agencies to make the necessary arrangements.

Joint Collector G Rajakumari, Tenali Sub-Collector Geethanjali Sharma, Deputy Collector Venkata Sivarami Reddy and DRDA project director Hariharanath attended the meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X