Guntur: Collector M Venugopal Reddy visits Inter exams control room

Guntur : Intermediate first year second language examination-- Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu languages -- was peacefully conducted in Guntur district on Friday. Out of 32,498 candidates, 31,718 candidates were present, 780 candidates did not attend the examination.

Guntur district collector M Venugopal Reddy visited the AC College examination centre and inspected the facilities. He visited the control room set up in the RIO’s office here. He examined how examinations were conducted at the other examination centres through the live stream. He expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the examinations. Police made elaborate security arrangements at the examination centres.

