Guntur: Collector reviews all measures for nominations

Guntur : District collector and election officer M Venugopal Reddy said notification for filing nominations in Guntur Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly constituencies coming under Guntur Lok Sabha constituency will be released on Thursday.

Addressing media along with the joint collector G Rajakumari on Wednesday at the collectorate, he said nominations will be received from 11 am to 3 pm between April 18 and 25. He reviewed arrangements for receiving the nominations.

He said nominations for Guntur Lok Sabha will be received at the collectorate in Guntur. Guntur East and West Assembly constituencies’ nominations will be received at the GMC office in Guntur city.

Tadikonda Assembly constituency nominations will be received at the MPDO office at Tadikonda, nominations for Ponnuru Assembly constituency will be received at Ponnuru Municipal office. For Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, nominations will be accepted at Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation office, for Prathipadu Assembly constituency nominations will be received at Tahsildar’s office, for Tenali Assembly constituency nominations will be accepted at Sub-collector’s office.