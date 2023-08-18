Guntur: Corporators raise a stink over deteriorating sanitation in Guntur

Guntur : Several corporators expressed serious concern over deteriorating sanitation in Guntur city during a GMC council meeting held here on Thursday. Corporator Khaja Mohiddin Chisti recalled that the GMC introduced e-autos and removed the sanitation workers.

He said GMC did not have sufficient e-autos. Due to the removal of sanitation workers, door-to-door domestic waste collection has come to a grinding halt. Side drains were not cleaned which led to deterioration of sanitation.

GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri assured that she will appoint the sanitation workers in all divisions and added that autos got repaired. She further said that the GMC will solve the sanitation problem.

Addressing the meeting, MLA Mustafa criticised that the GMC is neglecting Guntur East Assembly constituency and alleged that Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu is neglecting the people’s problems.

He demanded the GMC to take up development works in Guntur East Assembly constituency. It is the responsibility of the GMC to develop all the divisions equally.

He demanded the officials to take steps to improve sanitation. The meeting decided to speed up development works in the city and complete the works within the stipulated time.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu presided over the meeting. MLCs Chandragiri Yesuratnam, KS Lakshmana Rao were present.