Guntur: Minister Vellampalli offers prayers at Mangalagiri temple

Guntur: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao along with his wife visited at Rajya Lakshmi Sametha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri town on Saturday.

They performed pooja to the presiding deity Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. As they entered the temple premises, the temple authorities welcomed them with Purna Kumbham. Later, they offers prayers to the presiding diety. Vedic pandits blessed them.

Guntur district Arya Vysya Sangam president Sanka Balaji Gupta and Mangalagiri town Arya Vysya Sangam general secretary Majety Pardha Saradhi were among those present on the occasion.