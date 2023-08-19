Live
Just In
Guntur: MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu assures help in RUB, ROB construction
Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu assured that he will extend his cooperation for the construction of Road Over Bridge, Road Under Bridges in Guntur for the smooth flow of the traffic.
Guntur West MLA Mustafa, deputy mayors Vanama Bala Vajra Babu, and Nuri Fatima, along with the corporators on Friday met MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu at his camp office in Guntur city and sought his cooperation for the construction of RUB, ROBs. They said there is a need to construct the RUBs at Nehru Nagar, and ROB at Gaddipadu for solving the traffic problem.
The MP spoke to Guntur DRM and explained the problem and sought his cooperation who responded positively. The MP assured that he will try to get funds for the development of BR Stadium under the Khelo India Scheme.