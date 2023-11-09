Guntur: Nadendla Manohar visits damaged paddy fields

Guntur : JSP Political Advisory Committee chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday examined the paddy fields which were damaged at Tangellamudi Donka, Kolakaluru, Namburudonka of Guntur district.

He interacted with the farmers and enquired about water release from the river. The farmers complained that sufficient water was not released from the river and deficit rainfall is the reason for the crop getting damaged.

The farmers showed discoloured and damaged paddy yield to Nadendla Manohar. They said if the same situation continues, the crop damage will increase and they will get more losses due to crop damage.

They are seeking the helping hand of the government, they said.

At present sufficient water is not available in Nagarjunasagar, Pulichintala Project reservoirs because the reservoirs are not getting inflows from the upstream of the projects. JSP Guntur district president Gade Venkateswarulu, Guntur city president Nerella Suersh and others participated in the paddy field visit.