Guntur: Special puja performed to Goddess Lakshmi

Guntur : Special pujas were performed to Goddess Lakshmi Devi on Saturday on the occasion of beginning of auspicious Sri Syamala Navaratrulu at Ashtalakshmi temple at Arundalpet in Guntur city.

The temple premises was decorated with various flowers on the occasion. The devotees visited the temple in large number and offered prayers. Devotees believe that with the blessings of the Goddess Syamala Devi, children will shine in their studies and excel in jobs.

It may be mentioned that Kalidas became a great poet with the blessings of Goddess Syamala Devi.