Live
- Tribute to ISRO: Thousands create largest online video album by holding abdominal plank in Bengaluru
- Impact of specialised training of teachers in STEM, arts and languages
- Robert Downey Jr recalls ‘Chances Are’ co-star Ryan O'Neal warning him to clean up his act
- Three, including CPI(ML) leader, shot at in Bihar's Siwan
- Tejaswin Shankar begins 2024 season with high jump win in Belgium
- PM Modi receives warm welcome in MP's Jhabua
- Shah likely to visit Bengal by month-end
- How heart attack symptoms differ in men & women
- Karimnagar: BJP launches innovative outreach
- 1748 gram panchayats in UP claim to be TB-free
Just In
Guntur: Special puja performed to Goddess Lakshmi
Highlights
Special pujas were performed to Goddess Lakshmi Devi on Saturday on the occasion of beginning of auspicious Sri Syamala Navaratrulu at Ashtalakshmi temple at Arundalpet in Guntur city.
Guntur : Special pujas were performed to Goddess Lakshmi Devi on Saturday on the occasion of beginning of auspicious Sri Syamala Navaratrulu at Ashtalakshmi temple at Arundalpet in Guntur city.
The temple premises was decorated with various flowers on the occasion. The devotees visited the temple in large number and offered prayers. Devotees believe that with the blessings of the Goddess Syamala Devi, children will shine in their studies and excel in jobs.
It may be mentioned that Kalidas became a great poet with the blessings of Goddess Syamala Devi.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS