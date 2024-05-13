Guntur: Spl teams to tackle EVM problems

Guntur: GMC commissioner and Guntur East Assembly constituency returning officer Kirthi Chekuri distributed the polling material to the pressing officers and assistant president officers of the constituency at AC College facilitation centre here on Sunday.

She distributed the polling material to 306 presiding officers and 306 assistant presiding officers, 1,224 other polling officials. She appointed 22 sectoral officers, 22 route officers. In addition to this, 71 micro-observers were also appointed. GMC officials were also appointed for coordination. Special teams were appointed to solve if any problems arise in the EVMs. GMC used buses to shift the material to the polling booths from the facilitation centre. It may be mentioned here that 255 polling booths were set up in the constituency for conducting the polling on Monday.