Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
Guntur: Spl teams to tackle EVM problems
Guntur: GMC commissioner and Guntur East Assembly constituency returning officer Kirthi Chekuri distributed the polling material to the pressing...
Guntur: GMC commissioner and Guntur East Assembly constituency returning officer Kirthi Chekuri distributed the polling material to the pressing officers and assistant president officers of the constituency at AC College facilitation centre here on Sunday.
She distributed the polling material to 306 presiding officers and 306 assistant presiding officers, 1,224 other polling officials. She appointed 22 sectoral officers, 22 route officers. In addition to this, 71 micro-observers were also appointed. GMC officials were also appointed for coordination. Special teams were appointed to solve if any problems arise in the EVMs. GMC used buses to shift the material to the polling booths from the facilitation centre. It may be mentioned here that 255 polling booths were set up in the constituency for conducting the polling on Monday.