Guntur: TDP holds prayers, deekshas for release of N Chandrababu Naidu

Guntur : TDP State president K Atchannaidu, former MLC TD Janardhan, MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu, former MLAs Tenali Sravan Kumar and Dhulipala Narendra Kumar, party Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakar offered prayers at Hazrat Baji Baba Dargah at Pedakakani on Friday for the immediate release of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu from Rajahmundry Central jail.

Speaking on this occasion, Degala Prabhakar alleged that the CID police arrested Naidu with baseless allegations and warned that the voters will teach a lesson to YSRCP in the coming elections.

Sk Meeravali, Sk Rustum Babu, Baji Master, Rasheed, Sadik Ali, Jilani, Kondepu Sekhar Babu were present. Meanwhile, former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar, TDP activists, Muslim leaders performed prayers at Madina Masjid for the release of Naidu in Pedakurapadu.

Speaking on this occasion, Kommalapati Sridhar said the latter had introduced many welfare schemes for the welfare of Muslims. Muslim leaders alleged that YSRCP leaders hatched a conspiracy and arrested Naidu.

Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed and Muslim leaders conducted deeksha at Paramayyakunta near Kakani Road for the release of Naidu. Former MLA Dhulipala Narendra, TDP district president Tenali Sravan Kumar participated in the deekshas conducted in Ponnuru town to mount pressure on the government for the release of Naidu. Advocates under the banner of TDP legal cell, protested in Vinukonda Junior Civil Judge Court for the immediate release of Naidu.