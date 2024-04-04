Guntur: Two-day ‘Innovation Fair-2024’ begins

Guntur : Indian Space Research Organization retired scientist Dr B Nageswara Rao inaugurated a two-day techno cultural fest, Innovation Fair-2024 at Hindu College of Engineering Technology here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said technical events such as project expo, poster presentation and paper presentation are useful to the students. Technology fairs will bring out innate talent and hidden ideas.

The college secretary Cheruvu Rama Krishna Murthy said that students should have detailed analytical skills with knowledge.

Later, director of the college Dr P Issac Prasad, Principal Dr Chinnam Subbarao, Vice-Principal Vajrala Narsi Reddy, convener Suda Krishnarjuna Rao, co-convenors I Naganjaneyulu and K Sushmita Chowdary felicitated Dr Nageswara Rao.