Gynaecologist killed in Machilipatnam

Machilipatnam: A gynaecologist was brutally killed in Machilipatnam by unknown assailants on Tuesday.

Dr Radha and her husband paediatrician Dr Macharla L Maheswara Rao have been running Mother and Child hospital – Sri Venkateswara Hospital - for the past few years at Javvarpet. The couple runs hospital in the ground floor and stay on the top floor of the same hospital building.

On Tuesday night, Maheswara Rao went to the ground floor to see the patients. He became suspicious when his wife didn’t respond to his repeated phone calls and went to the top floor and saw Dr Radha lying in a pool of blood. He informed police, who reached the spot and found that Dr Radha’s neck was slit. Police also found out that her jewellery, she was wearing, was missing.

Machilpatnam DSP Madhava Reddy and Inaguduru CI Umamaheswara Rao examined the body and surroundings to find any clues. Later, they deployed a dog squad and clues teams. Police also formed special teams to solve the case as early as possible. The police primarily assumed that the murder took place for robbing jewellery. A case was registered and the body was shifted to Machilpatnam for autopsy.