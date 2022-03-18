Handlooms is symbol of Indian culture: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: "Handlooms played an important role in the freedom movement and that they are considered a symbol of Indian culture. It is necessary to protect the interests of handloom sector," stated Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

APCO Chairman Chillapalli Mohana Rao called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday on a courtesy visit and briefed him on the steps taken by the State government for the sustainability of handloom sector and the schemes implemented for the welfare of weavers across the State.

During his meeting with the Governor, Mohana Rao said that handlooms sector requires all the encouragement that can be given as it was the handlooms sector that provides livelihood to more people after agriculture sector. He sought the intervention of the Governor on the issue of proposal of the State government to exempt handloom products from the purview of GST by the Centre.

The chairman further explained on the steps taken by the APCO to set up its retail showrooms at the International Airports at Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada to showcase the latest handloom products with modern and attractive designs brought out by the cooperative society.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Joint Secretary to Governor A Shyam Prasad were also present during the meeting.