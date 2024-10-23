Heavy rain forecast for north coastal AP on Oct 25

Vijayawada: Normal to heavy rains were forecast in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 25 due to the impact of depression over east central Bay of Bengal. The depression on Tuesday moved slowly west-northwestwards with a speed of 4 kmph by Tuesday afternoon and centred about 700 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 750 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 730 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

Meteorological centre, Amaravati, in a press release on Tuesday announced that the depression is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by morning of October 24 and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24 to morning of October 25 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Consequently, north coastal districts are expected to get normal to heavy rains on October 25 onwards with speed of 30-40 km per hour.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at Isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightening likely at isolated places over south coastal districts and Rayalaseema.

On October 26, thunderstorm accompanied by lightening likely at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam, south coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Strong surface winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over north coast.