Heavy rain prevents protesters from campaigning for bandh

Vijayawada: Heavy rain prevented the protesters from campaigning for bandh across the city on Monday.

The TDP and its allies called for bandh across the state to mark protests against the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

However, few people are seen the roads due to the continuous lashing of rain in the city. Many roads are inundated with rainwater.

The RTC buses plied normally though the occupancy is very low.

On the other hand, the Education department reported to have cautioned the educational institutions not to announce holiday on Monday. As a result, the education institutions were open though the attendance is thin.

Moreover, prohibitory orders under section 144 were promulgated preventing people from moving in large groups.

The city remained calm.