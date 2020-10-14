Heavy rains lash Vijayawada inundating low-lying areas

Vijayawada:Low-lying areas in Vijayawada city were inundated with the heavy rains lashed the city since Monday. Due to the influence of deep depression in Bay of Bengal, the city witnessed heavy rains for the last two days. Many colonies in Vidyadharapuram, Bhavanipuram, Kandrika, Rajiv Nagar, Wynch Pet, Kotha Pet and other areas were badly affected under the impact of heavy rains. Rainwater stagnated on the roads in Urmila Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Vidyadharapuram on Tuesday.

Krishna district collector and the VMC special officer Md Imtiaz visited some colonies and instructed the VMC staff to use the motors to drain the water from the streets. He said the rainwater stagnated in the side drains due to waste plastic and instructed the staff to immediately remove the plastic from the drains. He spoke to the VMC officials and suggested them to clear the drains.

Rainwater entered the homes in Kundavari Kandrika, Rajiv Nagar, LB Nagar, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar, Patel Nagar and other areas. Due to slow progress of storm water drainage works, the rain water stagnated in the colonies. Besides, water was also stagnated in the open areas in Andhra Prabha colony, Nandamuri Nagar, Indira Nayak Nagar and other areas in the city.

CPM state secretariat member Ch Baburao visited some colonies in the Central Assembly constituency and spoke to the victims. Baburao alleged that the VMC failed to solve the long pending problem of stagnating rainwater. He alleged the State government had also failed to complete the Rs 450 crore storm water drain project in the last four years.

On the other hand, commuters faced hardships in One Town, Machavaram, Moghalrajpuram, Suryaraopet, Governorpet and other areas due to logging of storm water on the roads. One Town was the worst affected area in the city. Rainwater stagnated in Wynchpet creating many problems to the local residents.