Illegal mining: 5 tippers transporting gravel seized

Vijayawada (NTR district): Revenue officials have seized five tippers that were transporting gravel by excavating illegally in the hilly areas and Polavaram canal bund at Kothuru Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. After getting information about this illegal activity, Vijayawada Rural Tahsildar P Jahnavi rushed to the spot along with other revenue officials and seized the vehicles. Later, the tippers were handed over to the police.





During her visit, she asked the drivers to show their permits and they failed to produce proper permission obtained from the mining department. Speaking to the press reporters, Tahsildar Jahnavi said that no one has the right to carry out mining activity without prior permission from Mines and Geology department. A big extent of the area has been excavated illegally without permission, she said and warned that stringent action will be taken if anyone indulges in illegal mining. Vijayawada Rural Revenue Inspector Ram Singh and others accompanied her.



