India will emerge as global drone hub by 2030: Governor Abdul Nazeer

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer stated that India will emerge as a global drone hub by 2030 and added that our country was making tremendous progress in the fields of manufacturing of Electric Vehicles, digitization, and artificial intelligence.

He inaugurated the Drone Research & Development Centre, established in Dhanekula Institute of Engineering & Technology near Ganguru of Krishna district on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion Governor Abdul Nazeer advised the students that they should carve out a niche for themselves in the emerging technologies such as drone technology, artificial intelligence or machine learning etc.

He said that the usage of drones in different sectors is on the rise in the country. “Drones are now being used in surveillance, geographical mapping, disaster management, search and rescue, agriculture etc, and there is a great need for the students to enhance their skills in the field of drone technology, design, integration, architecture,” the Governor said.

He further said that it was essential for the students to become aware and get them equipped with all facets of the technology to pursue careers in this emerging sector. The Governor appreciated the initiative taken by the college in setting up the Drone R&D Centre in collaboration with Dronix Engineering Ltd, Israel.

Earlier, the Governor presented medals to meritorious students of the college and congratulated them for their academic achievement. Justice Jasti Chalameswar, Former Judge of the Supreme Court, participated as the guest of honour at the programme.

D Ravindranath Tagore, Chairman, Dhanekula Institute of Engineering & Technology, has felicitated the Governor with a memento and shawl. Dr GVR Prasad Raju, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU, Kakinada, Nir Gendler, CEO, Dronix, Israel, DKRK Ravi Prasad, D Venkata Bhavani Prasad and Ravi Kadiyala attended the programme.