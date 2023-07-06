Infra facilities being developed at government hospitals with Rs 16.855 crores

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Medical, Health and Family Welfare J Nivas said on Wednesday that the State government was developing infrastructure facilities in government hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme at a cost of Rs 16,855 crore. He said that reforms were being implemented in the State in the medical and health department and setting a role model for other States in the country.

The Health Commissioner on Wednesday met a delegation from Maharashtra and explained the reforms being implemented and development activities taken up by the Medical and Health Department in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Swapnil Lale, Director of Medical and Health Department, Mumbai, Ashok Atram, joint secretary, Dr T Sanjay Ware, Deputy Director and Dr Dipchand Soyam, civil surgeon, Bandra, Mumbai, arrived in Mangalagiri and met the Health Commissioner at his office on Wednesday.

Nivas said the Family Doctor concept is very useful to the rural people as they get medical and health facilities in the villages. Nivas said the State government was spending Rs 3,000 crore under the Aarogyasri services and filled 49,639 posts in the Medical and Health department to improve the quality of services in the hospitals.

Nivas said Aarogyasri is very useful to the poor people and the government was paying Rs 225 per day to the patient after getting discharged from the hospital. He said 17 new medical colleges were constructed in the State and five of them will be completed this year.

He said YSR Sampoorna and YSR Sampoorna Poshana plus kits were being distributed to pregnant women in the State to provide nutritious food.

The Maharashtra delegation will make field-level visits in the State to study the functioning of hospitals, facilities available and treatment provided to the patients.

National Health Mission State programme manager Dr Venkata Ravi Krishna, national health mission programme officers and others attended the meeting.