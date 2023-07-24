Isolated heavy rain forecast for 4 days in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The cyclonic circulation over west-central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal now lies over south Odisha and neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during subsequent 24 hours, said Director, Meteorological centre, Amaravati on Sunday.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday announced the weather warning for Andhra Pradesh for four days starting from July 24 to 27. The IMD forecast heavy rains in some parts of Andhra Pradesh.

On July 24, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam and south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP).

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely at Isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

On July 25, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam and SCAP. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

On July 26, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam and SCAP.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

On July 27, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam and SCAP. Strong winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.