Jagan bats for narcotics-free AP

Vijayawada: Curbing illicit liquor, making the Andhra Pradesh narcotics free and improving the performance of women police personnel at secretariats, and ensuring effective implementation of Disha Act and Disha app should be given top priority, said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

At a review meeting with Excise and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials, Jagan said that the Police and Enforcement Bureau should work in coordination, conduct mock drills, attend to calls in the shortest possible time and quick response teams should be activated. Only then, it would become possible to make the state narcotics free.

He directed the police officials to meet every Thursday and hold a video conference with district SPs to review the progress.

He felt that there was a need to improve the performance of 15,000 women police personnel and create greater awareness about the Disha app.

Similarly, he said the SEB and Excise officials should meet every Tuesday and review the measures being taken to curb illegal liquor and cultivation of ganja. Asking the officials to conduct 'Operation Parivartana' in an effective manner, Jagan said that alternative ways of employment like agriculture and dairy farming should be encouraged among the ganja cultivators.

He directed them to put up large hoardings to create awareness about ill effects of drugs at all colleges and universities within a month. These hoardings should prominently display SEB toll free number and any call received should be attended to immediately. SEB officials should also immediately respond to calls of selling sand at higher prices.

The role of SEB is not only limited to liquor it should also strictly deal with narcotics, ganja, and gutkas by making the best use of the local intelligence (surveillance). Awards should be achieved by the department for its best practices.

The Chief Minister also said that 1.15 lakh families in the state have been given the Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) certificates for 2.82 lakh acres and directed the officials to give a report on the measures taken in relation to the development of those lands.