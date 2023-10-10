Jai Andhra Democratic Forum formed

Vijayawada: Kakani Ashaya Sadhana Samiti founder Dr Tarun Kakani has been elected as the president of the newly established ‘Jai Andhra Democratic Forum’. This forum was started to fight for the rights and development of Andhra Pradesh.



Addressing the media here on Monday, Tarun Kakani said that his forum is aiming to strive for the integrated development of the state. To strengthen the organization, his forum would strive to get support from the public and other organisations, he said. Further, he stated that the JDF would take the present political scenario and the problem of water distribution between the two Telugu States. Andhra Pradesh was lost so far severely due to not implementing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act recommendations and assurances, he added.

Forum General Secretary Meda Srinivas, secretary A Hari, representatives B Rama Mohan, Dr T Seva Kumar, YVS Mahadevu, and others were present.