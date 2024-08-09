Live
JC Bhargav Teja visits Akshaya Patra unit
Guntur: Joint collector A Bhargav Teja visited Akshaya Patra Foundation midday meals cooking unit at Atmakur of Guntur district on Thursday. He examined the cooking room, machinery used for cooking meals, vegetables, and the rice processing system. He examined the meals distribution system in the five mandals and enquired about the capacity of the unit.
He tasted sambar rice and tomato pickle and expressed satisfaction over the quality of the food and received suggestions from the Akshaya Patra Foundation.
