Kakinada: Will ENSURE Pawan SECURES huge margin says MLA S V S N Varma

Kakinada : Pithapuram constituency TDP in-charge and former MLA S V S N Varma said that Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will win in Pithapuram with a huge majority. He said that he would go and talk if Pawan Kalyan called him. Admitting that party’s decision to cede the seat to alliance party Jana Sena had pained him, he said he would follow the orders of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and work for the victory of alliance candidate and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyuan.

After Pawan announced his decision to contest in Pithapuram, Varma’s supporters flew into rage in the constituency and burnt flexis and banners of TDP on March 14. Amid attempts by rivals alleging hand of Naidu behind protests by Varma’s followers, party chief called varma to talk to him.

Varma who met Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Saturday made the announcement after discussions with him.

He said he knows that some decisions are not in the hands of the party chief due to alliance. Making it clear that he has no intention of changing the party, he said he was offended over denial of ticket due to alliance. He said he had no intention of troubling Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram, and made it clear that he will work hard for his victory as per the instructions of the party.

Varma said that he had asked Chandrababu Naidu to take up development works in the constituency. Naidu had promised to give him MLC in the first phase after TDP came to power, he added. He said that Naidu assured to wipe the tears of the farmers of Pithapuram area.

Earlier, Chandrababu spoke to Varma and his supporters at his residence. He said that there is a need to do justice to Varma in the quota of Kshatriyas. TDP chief said that Pawan cooperated with NDA by not contesting in 2014 and with a good intention of not splitting the anti-government vote in this election, they had decided to come together. He called upon the party rank and file to ensure a huge majority to Pawan Kalyan in Pithapurm.