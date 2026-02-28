Kesineni reviews traffic, infrastructure issues

Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath has said that concerted efforts will be made to address drinking water, stormwater, underground drainage and urban development issues in the city, even before Vijayawada attains Greater City status. He stated that with the support of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Government Whip and MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, and MLAs Gadde Ramamohan and Sujana Chowdary, comprehensive development initiatives would be undertaken.

On Friday, the MP, along with MLA Gadde Ramamohan, National Highways Project Director and Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer, inspected the busy 9th Division areas including Benz Circle, Lorry Owners Hall and Jyothi Convention Hall. The visit focused on easing vehicular congestion and ensuring smoother movement for commuters and residents.

Sivanath said permanent solutions to Vijayawada’s traffic problems are being actively pursued. He noted that following representations from the Lorry Owners Association, officials examined alternatives to resolve parking issues after the association’s function hall parking space was removed during National Highway expansion. He also requested a road access under the Screw Bridge to enable Patamata Lanka residents to cross conveniently, to which highway authorities responded positively.

A special meeting with traffic police, municipal officials, National Highways authorities and Lorry Owners Association representatives will be held on Monday to finalise decisions. The MP assured that key issues would be resolved within two months.

He revealed that a proposal has been submitted for a new flyover from the Pandit Nehru Bus Station to the Skew Bridge and near Kanaka Durga Varadhi to facilitate passenger boarding and deboarding. “In-principle” approval minutes have been recorded and forwarded to authorities. If Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari grants approval, the project will be expedited, benefiting over 1.5 lakh residents of Krishnalanka.

He expressed confidence that with completion of the Western Bypass and proposed flyovers from Benz Circle to Ganguru and the New Bus Stand, traffic congestion would significantly reduce. MLA Gadde Ramamohan emphasised the historic importance of Benz Circle and recalled that double flyovers were constructed during Naidu’s earlier tenure (2014–19), which eased traffic to some extent. However, rising congestion necessitates further expansion.

Sivanath criticised CPI and CPM for staging protests now despite remaining silent over the past five years, urging constructive criticism instead of politicisation. He also assured that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) worth Rs 3,000 crore covering ROBs, RUBs, subways, drainage and drinking water systems are being finalised.

Several TDP leaders, corporators, association representatives and officials participated in the inspection.